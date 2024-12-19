Delhi govt imposes perpetual ban on manufacture, use, sale of firecrackers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The move comes amid Delhi facing hazardous air pollution levels leading to a range of restrictions including a ban on construction activities and entry of trucks in the city

The ban covers the manufacturing, storage, and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms, of all kinds of firecrackers. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a "perpetual ban" on the manufacture, use and sale of firecrackers, including through online platforms, in the national capital, according to an official order.

Principal Secretary (environment) of the Delhi government A K Singh invoked the "perpetual ban" on firecrackers under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The ban covers the manufacturing, storage, and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms, of all kinds of firecrackers and their bursting in Delhi, said the order.

The move comes amid Delhi facing hazardous air pollution levels leading to a range of restrictions including a ban on construction activities and entry of trucks in the city.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

