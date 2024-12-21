Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi gasps for air: Toxic smog turns city into a hazard zone at 434 AQI

Delhi chokes under a blanket of toxic smog as the AQI soars to a hazardous 434, prompting health warnings for vulnerable groups and urging residents to remain indoors

(Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Delhi woke up to another day of hazardous air on Saturday (December 21), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Nehru Nagar hitting a dire 434, squarely placing it in the ‘severe’ category. 
 
The primary offender? PM2.5 particles -- tiny but deadly pollutants capable of infiltrating lungs and even entering the bloodstream, posing serious risks to public health.
 

Smog blankets Delhi and NCR  

 
The National Capital Region (NCR), including parts of Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi, was engulfed by a dense layer of smog, drastically reducing visibility. Out of the 36 monitoring stations in the capital, 20 reported air quality in the 'severe' range as of 8 am Saturday, signaling an alarming decline in air quality.
 
Health experts have declared this toxic air a life-threatening situation, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions.  
 

AQI breakdown: Severe across the city  

 
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Friday, with a 24-hour average AQI of 429. At least, 14 monitoring stations breached the ‘severe plus’ category threshold, recording AQI levels above 450, while the rest hovered between 401 and 450.  
 
Here’s the AQI snapshot from Saturday morning across major areas in Delhi:  

- Anand Vihar: 414  
 
- Ashok Vihar: 423  
 
- Dwarka Sector 8: 414  
 
- Nehru Nagar: 434  
 
- Rohini: 425  
 
- Wazirpur: 424  
 

Winter woes: Smog, fog, and toxic air  

 
Winter conditions exacerbate Delhi's air quality crisis, as slower wind speeds and poor ventilation trap pollutants closer to the ground. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog throughout the weekend, likely worsening visibility and compounding health risks.
 
Adding to the grim scenario, Delhi’s air pollution currently falls under Stage III (Severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which mandates stringent measures such as halting construction activities and encouraging work-from-home policies.
 

Health advisory

 
Authorities and health experts have issued an urgent advisory, urging residents to: 
 
- Avoid outdoor activities, especially in the early morning or late evening.  
 
- Wear N95 masks if stepping outside is unavoidable.  
 
- Use air purifiers indoors to mitigate exposure.  
 
- Stay hydrated and monitor symptoms, particularly for those with respiratory conditions.
 

Relief in sight? Rain predicted next week  

 
There’s some hope on the horizon. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall on December 26, which is expected to clear the air and provide much-needed relief temporarily. However, experts caution that long-term solutions, such as stricter pollution control measures and sustainable urban planning, are imperative to tackle this recurring crisis. 
First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

