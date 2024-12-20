Delhi's air quality remains at 'severe' stage, govt blames stubble burning

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain at alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 434 at 8 am on Friday, slightly lower than Thursday’s 448 but still classified as ‘severe’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite the enforcement of Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), pollution levels show little respite. Grap’s framework is activated progressively: Stage-I is initiated for ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage-II for ‘very poor’ (301-400), Stage-III for ‘severe’ (401-450), and Stage-IV for ‘severe plus’ conditions when AQI exceeds 450.

Stubble burning and firecrackers

Government officials attribute Delhi’s poor air quality to multiple factors, including stubble burning and firecracker emissions. In a response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh revealed that stubble burning contributed an average of 10.6 per cent to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels between October 8 and December 7. The peak contribution during this period reached 35 per cent, as reported by the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

The minister highlighted that pollution in North India during winter is exacerbated by several conditions: reduced temperatures, lower atmospheric mixing heights, inversion layers, stagnant winds, and heightened anthropogenic activities in densely populated areas. These factors, coupled with seasonal stubble burning and firecracker use, create a hazardous mix of pollution. Delhi’s air quality remains a pressing issue, underscoring the need for comprehensive and sustained efforts to combat pollution.

Delhi weather today

The current temperature in Delhi is 19.9 degree celsius, with today’s temperatures expected to range between a low of 10.05 degree celsius and a high of 22.9 degree celsius. Relative humidity stands at 23 per cent, and winds are blowing at a speed of 23 kmph. The sun rose at 7.09 am and set at 5.28 pm. Clear skies are anticipated throughout the day.

On Saturday, Delhi is expected to see temperatures ranging from a low of 14.62 degree celsius to a high of 22.7 degree celsius. Humidity levels are predicted to drop to 18 per cent.