IMD warns of heavy rain, winds across Andhra as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies

Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Annamayya districts

Cyclone
Besides the rain, squally winds reaching up to 60 kmph have been forecast during the period, with gale-force winds up to 70 kmph predicted on November 30.
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
The IMD forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days from November 30 to December 3 under the influence of cyclonic storm Ditwah.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka moved northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and remained centred over the same region as of 11:30 am.
 
Under its influence, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said isolated places in Tirupati and Chittoor districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.
 
Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.
 
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on November 30.
 
"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over SCAP, Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam," the IMD said in a press release.
 
On December 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over SCAP, along with heavy rainfall in parts of NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP on December 2.
 
Thunderstorms with lightning are forecast across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on December 1 and 2, with similar conditions expected over SCAP and Rayalaseema on December 3.
 
Besides the rain, squally winds reaching up to 60 kmph have been forecast during the period, with gale-force winds up to 70 kmph predicted on November 30.
 
Jain advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged the public to remain cautious.
 
The name 'Ditwah', meaning a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen and is likely derived from Detwah Lagoon, a large saline lagoon on the northwest coast of Socotra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

