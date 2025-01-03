Delhi shivers as dense fog blankets national capital; flights diverted

Delhi woke up to a dense blanket of fog on Friday, with air quality recorded in the "very poor" category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog is expected to persist throughout the day, impacting visibility and daily activities. The maximum and minimum temperatures are forecasted to be 17 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The plummeting temperature and worsening air quality have left residents grappling with the chilling weather. The reduced visibility caused disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where runway visibility was reported between 200 to 500 metres early Friday morning.

General visibility dropped to zero at 6 am, prompting authorities to implement measures for safe operations. Flights not equipped for low-visibility landings, particularly those not compliant with CAT III protocols, are likely to face delays or cancellations. Several flights had to be diverted (and even cancelled) due to the fog.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Friday, cautioning residents about very dense fog in some areas during the morning, evening, and night. Earlier, on Thursday (January 2), the temperature fell to 7.6 degrees Celsius, and dense fog significantly reduced visibility in several areas.

Delhi weather outlook

The IMD predicts that Delhi's dense fog conditions will persist for several days. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate, with the maximum temperature rising slightly to 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 9 degrees Celsius on January 4. From January 5 onwards, a further decline is anticipated, with the maximum temperature dipping to 15 degrees Celsius by January 7 and 14 degrees Celsius by January 8.

Rain is also forecasted on January 6, potentially intensifying the cold wave. The IMD advises residents to take necessary precautions as the weather conditions may exacerbate health and transportation challenges.

Cold wave grips North India: Weather outlook

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is facing chilly conditions all day long. Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures. On Friday morning, Srinagar's was freezing at -11.4 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the weather department in Himachal Pradesh predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the mid and high hills on January 3 and 4. Additionally, light rain and snowfall are likely at a few places on January 5 and 7, with a higher likelihood of precipitation at most places on January 6, the weather office said.

The cold has significantly intensified in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well. The meteorological department issued a yellow alert yesterday for Shravasti, Bahraich, and Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, dense fog is expected to blanket most parts of the state, causing a persistent chill.

In Bihar, the westerly winds have led to an average difference of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius between day and night temperatures in most areas over the past few days. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next 2 to 3 days.