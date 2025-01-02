Delhi's air quality worsens, AQI remains in 'poor' category for 3rd day

Delhi began Thursday, 2 January, with air quality in the "poor" category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 283, marking a decline from Wednesday's reading of 239 and Tuesday's 236.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, the capital saw a temporary improvement in air quality, with levels shifting to the "moderate" category after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Throughout 2024, Delhi faced a severe air pollution crisis, recording the highest number of "severe" AQI days since 2022. A total of 17 days exceeded an AQI of 400, representing dangerous pollution levels. Additionally, there were 70 days classified as "very poor", the most since 2022, reflecting the persistent air quality challenges.

Significantly, Delhi did not experience a single "good" air quality day (AQI 0–50) in 2024, making it the first time since 2018 that this benchmark was not achieved. This concerning trend highlights the continued health risks posed by prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Precautions for residents

In response to the poor air quality, residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, are encouraged to minimise outdoor activities and use masks and air purifiers indoors. Experts recommend avoiding outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, typically in the early morning and late evening, and opting for well-ventilated indoor spaces. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can exacerbate respiratory problems and lead to other health issues.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorises AQI levels based on a 24-hour average:

- Good (0–50): Healthy air quality.

- Satisfactory (51–100): Generally safe, with minor risks for sensitive groups.

- Moderate (101–200): Health concerns for vulnerable populations.

- Poor (201–300): Poses health risks.

- Very Poor (301–400): Significant health impacts.

- Severe (400+): Hazardous, potentially causing health emergencies.

Cold weather, fog persist in Delhi

Delhi continues to face a cold start to the New Year. While temperatures are predicted to rise slightly on Thursday (January 2), the city is expected to remain gripped by cold winds and moderate to dense fog, according to forecasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates partly cloudy skies and surface winds of 10–15 km/h throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 17 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for dense fog across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, warning of reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions.

A brief respite from the cold is expected on January 3 and 4, with maximum temperatures rising to 19–20 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius. However, this relief is forecast to be short-lived. A western disturbance originating from Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to bring heavy rainfall to Delhi-NCR on January 6, following a similar system that caused significant downpours in late December, triggering the ongoing cold spell.