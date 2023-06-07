Home / India News / Delhi to implement helium leakage detection tech to address polluted water

He visited Shahpur Jat on Tuesday to inspect the state-of-the-art equipment designed to detect leakage and contaminated water in the pipeline

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
The Delhi government will implement a helium leakage detection technology in the city to effectively address the problem of contaminated water, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The technology involves injecting helium gas into a pipeline and then conducting drilling at multiple locations. If there is a leak in the pipeline, the gas will escape and rise to the surface, allowing technicians to precisely pinpoint the location of the leak.

Water Minister Bharadwaj said this modern technology will eliminate the need for road excavation and ground digging to identify leaks in the underground pipeline network, bringing relief to the residents of the national capital.

He visited Shahpur Jat on Tuesday to inspect the state-of-the-art equipment designed to detect leakage and contaminated water in the pipeline.

Bharadwaj personally tested the helium leakage detection technology to evaluate its success in identifying pipeline leaks, according to a statement.

Recent complaints regarding the supply of contaminated water at Shahpur Jat prompted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to adopt the helium leakage detection technology as a solution. It is often attributed to leakages in the drinking water pipeline, which allow sewage to enter through the leakage points, the minister said.

Previously, only visible leaks on the road were easily detectable, while leaks inside the ground required extensive digging at various locations, resulting in unnecessary expenses and wastage of time, Bharadwaj said.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:24 AM IST

