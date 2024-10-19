Delhi wakes up to a blanket of smog; AQI drops to 'very poor' in many areas

Delhi weather today: A thick layer of fog enveloped Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to 334, classified as ‘very poor’, raising health concerns across the national capital. The Central Pollution Control Board has warned that prolonged exposure to this level of pollution can cause severe respiratory illnesses, especially for vulnerable groups.

The AQI scale, which measures air quality from 0 to 500, categorises levels as ‘good’ (0-50), ‘satisfactory’ (51-100), ‘moderate’ (101-200), ‘poor’ (201-300), ‘very poor’ (301-400), and ‘severe’ (401-500). As pollution crossed into the 'very poor' category, the city braced for worsening conditions. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predict that the unfavourable weather will persist in the coming days, keeping pollution levels high until at least Sunday.

Adding to the pollution, temperatures remain higher than usual, with the IMD reporting maximum temperatures of around 34-35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures dropping to 18 degrees Celsius. The current wind patterns are contributing to stagnant air, trapping pollutants, and exacerbating the already critical situation.

Delhi air pollution: Tackling measures

In an urgent bid to address the air quality crisis, vehicles from the Public Works Department (PWD) began water-sprinkling operations across the capital early Saturday. These efforts form part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-I) to curb dust pollution and reduce the levels of particulate matter in the air.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has urged residents to take immediate steps to reduce pollution, including carpooling, refraining from burning crackers and waste, and using the Green Delhi app to report pollution incidents. The government has also ramped up monitoring at construction sites, mandating strict compliance with dust control measures, particularly the prompt removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. These efforts are critical, as C&D waste significantly contributes to dangerous levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10, key pollutants that worsen dust pollution.

To further combat road dust, the CM announced the deployment of 200 anti-smog guns across pollution hotspots in Delhi.The guns will be strategically placed in areas identified as major contributors to airborne particulate matter. These interventions are part of a broader strategy to safeguard public health and mitigate the growing air pollution crisis in the capital.