Four Kanwariyas die after vehicle runs over them in Bihar's Banka district

At least four Kanwariyas died and several others were injured after a vehicle ran over them on Friday night in Bihar's Banka district, police said.

All the Kanwariyas were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after taking Ganga Jal from Sultanganj.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bipin Bihari says, "Some Kanwariyas were hit by a vehicle...4 people have died. There was some law & order situation initially but the situation is normal. Police are present at the spot..."

After the incident, irate villagers also set a police vehicle on fire.