Delhi to get relief from heat soon as IMD predicts rainfall from Feb 26

Delhi experienced a warm start to the week, with temperatures remaining favourable but expected to drop soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rainfall starting February 26, which will offer some relief from rising temperatures.

Delhi weather update for today

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34 per cent, with a wind speed of 34 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear, providing a pleasant outlook, as predicted by the IMD.

Rainfall likely to bring back the cold

The IMD has stated that weather conditions are expected to remain the same for the next three days, with no significant changes in temperature. However, an active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India, bringing rain starting February 26. It is also expected to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir from February 26 to 28.

The upcoming week will bring varied weather. The shift is expected to provide some relief from the dry, hot conditions. Over the past few days, Delhi residents have been contending with intense sunshine, with daytime temperatures remaining higher than usual.

Delhi AQI update