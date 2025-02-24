Global Investors Summit will propel MP to new heights: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed confidence that the Global Investors Summit (GIS) will elevate the state to new levels of development and open many employment opportunities for the youth.

While speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "The Global Investors Summit will take Madhya Pradesh to new levels of development. It is going to be historic... We will get a lot of investments, opening new ways to employment for our youth."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on Monday, in which representatives from over 60 countries and 300 major business leaders from India are expected to participate.

On Sunday, Mohan Yadav inspected the ongoing preparations for the summit. He also met industrialists who had arrived in Bhopal to participate in the event.

The Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated a tent city for guests participating in the summit which is scheduled to be held on February 24 and 25 in Bhopal.

The two-day event aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, attracting industry leaders, policymakers, and international organisations.

Chief Minister Yadav also took stock of the arrangements made for the guests at the luxury tent city on the occasion. The tent city has been constructed near Kaliyasot Dam in the state capital, Bhopal, and special arrangements have been made to accommodate guests from across the country and abroad.

Traditional dishes from various regions of the state have been included in the menu. Additionally, special arrangements have been made to cater to international guests, with continental, Chinese, and Mediterranean cuisines.

A team of world-renowned chefs is dedicated to preparing these sumptuous meals. Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav stated that GIS is a historic opportunity to establish Madhya Pradesh's cultural and industrial potential on the global stage.

The summit's venue, "Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya", is a vivid example of India's rich cultural heritage and tribal traditions. When industrialists, policymakers, and investors from across the globe participate in the event, they will not only witness Madhya Pradesh's industrial prospects but also experience its cultural essence.

Over 100 state-of-the-art luxury tents have been prepared, offering comfort and amenities like a five-star hotel situated amidst the natural beauty of Bhopal. These tents are designed to provide a lavish stay while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh, and the culinary offerings have been given special attention.