Rains in Delhi expected to bring back cold weather, IMD issues yellow alert

Most parts of Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday morning (February 3) as the mercury dipped due to cold winds from the snow-covered north. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.

IMD issues yellow alert

A significant change in temperature is expected, with light rainfall at night. The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital for February 3. While Delhi continues to experience sunny mornings, the weather is likely to take a U-turn, bringing back colder conditions.

Weather forecast for today

The temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after rainfall. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24.67 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, according to the IMD.