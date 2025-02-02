LIVE News: PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished people on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," Modi said in a post on X. The festivals heralds the arrival of spring and are dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of knowledge.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has said he is ready to facilitate reconciliation between his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) but hearts must meet first. The Shiv Sena spokesperson, in an interview with a Marathi channel on Saturday, said he and many of his party colleagues share cordial ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders even today. Shirsat said he is pained by the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, which is now headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Asked if he was ready to facilitate any efforts towards rapprochement if he gets an opportunity, Shirsat said, I will do it, but hearts need to meet first. India has experienced remarkable transformation in the last decade, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, underlining that his upcoming visit to the country will give him an opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has fuelled this change. Yang will visit India from February 4 to 8, his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Responding to a question on the visit's focus, Yang said he looks forward to understanding, more deeply, India's priorities and vision for the future of multilateralism. During the visit, he will engage with Indian leadership, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

A large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The religious city witnessed an influx of devotees from different parts of the country since early morning, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance. Devotees were seen offering prayers and participating in the Ganga aarti, seeking blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.