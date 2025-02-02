LIVE News: PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished people on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," Modi said in a post on X. The festivals heralds the arrival of spring and are dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of knowledge.
A large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The religious city witnessed an influx of devotees from different parts of the country since early morning, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance. Devotees were seen offering prayers and participating in the Ganga aarti, seeking blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.
India has experienced remarkable transformation in the last decade, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, underlining that his upcoming visit to the country will give him an opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has fuelled this change. Yang will visit India from February 4 to 8, his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Responding to a question on the visit's focus, Yang said he looks forward to understanding, more deeply, India's priorities and vision for the future of multilateralism. During the visit, he will engage with Indian leadership, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has said he is ready to facilitate reconciliation between his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) but hearts must meet first. The Shiv Sena spokesperson, in an interview with a Marathi channel on Saturday, said he and many of his party colleagues share cordial ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders even today. Shirsat said he is pained by the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, which is now headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Asked if he was ready to facilitate any efforts towards rapprochement if he gets an opportunity, Shirsat said, I will do it, but hearts need to meet first.
Odisha Police arrest 8 accused for Rs 3.51 crore robbery in Kalahandi
Odisha Police have apprehended eight individuals of an inter-state gang involved in a high-profile robbery at a distillation centre in Kalahandi district's Dharamgarh Police Station area on the night of January 30 and 31. Director General of Police Yogesh Khurania confirmed that the accused, with their faces covered by masks, executed the heist, stealing a staggering Rs 3.51 crore.
12:11 PM
Maoists kill man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on suspicion of being police informer
Maoists on Sunday killed a 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district while claiming he was a police informer, officials said. The incident took place at Kiyer village under Bhamragad tehsil in south Gadchiroli in the early hours of Sunday, they said. As per preliminary information, Maoists strangulated to death an "innocent civilian", identified as Sukhram Madavi, resident of Kiyer village, a senior police official said.
12:03 PM
Five pilgrims killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in Gujarat
Five persons were killed and 17 others suffered grievous injuries after a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, police said. The accident occurred at around 4.15 am when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said. The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.
11:23 AM
Air India Express launches daily direct flight service between Mangaluru and Delhi
In a move set to enhance air connectivity for travellers in Karnataka, Air India Express has launched a daily direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Delhi International Airport. The service aims to provide passengers with greater travel convenience and flexibility. According to a press release from the spokesperson of MIA, the inaugural flight, IX 1552, departed from Mangaluru at 6.40 am and landed in Delhi at 9.35am on February 1.
10:54 AM
10:25 AM
3 members of radical Meitei outfit held in Manipur for extortion
Security forces have arrested three members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol for allegedly being involved in extortion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said. They were apprehended from Keithelmanbi in the district on Saturday as they were accused of "issuing challan for collection of money to drivers of commercial vehicles plying on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway", a senior officer said. The arrested persons have been identified as Thangjam George Singh (28), Abujam Narendra Singh (21) and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh (35).
10:05 AM
Union Sports Minister Mandaviya flags off inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday flagged off the inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon. The event is being hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the Kartavya Path. Over ten thousand participants are expected to compete across three race categories--21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km--making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibres and backgrounds.
9:41 AM
9:32 AM
