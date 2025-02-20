Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Temperature falls across Delhi, northern India after light rain, winds

Temperature falls across Delhi, northern India after light rain, winds

An active Western Disturbance over northern Pakistan is causing rain across Delhi and Northern India

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
The rains were accompanied by strong winds, bringing a noticeable drop in the temperature. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday morning. The rains were accompanied by strong winds, bringing a noticeable drop in the temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for the day ahead.  According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a cloudy sky with light rain and drizzle later in the day. The relative humidity is 72 per cent and the wind speed is 72 km/h. 

Western disturbances bring rains

An active Western Disturbance over northern Pakistan is causing rain across Delhi and Northern India. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are also expected across Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh.  IMD has predicted snow, rainfall, and thunderstorms across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad regions. Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive significant rainfall between February 17 and 23, according to the IMD. 

Delhi's AQI update

The air quality in Delhi improved slightly as Delhi witnessed light rain on Thursday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 167, with air quality remaining in the 'moderate' category.  On February 19, the AQI touched 180 in the national capital. The air quality in Delhi has improved over the past few days. Rain is further expected to bring relief to the residents. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts 'moderate' air quality from 20–21 February, with AQI levels expected to range from 'poor' to 'moderate' over the next six days. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with misty morning. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to provide relief from recent cold conditions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, AQI remains in 'moderate' category

Centre plans more airfare oversight as Maha Kumbh Mela costs stoke ire

KIIT suicide row: Odisha govt sets up 24/7 help desk for students' safety

Tamil Nadu linguistic minorities forum urges CM Stalin to implement NEP

Vijay Mallya's appeal to overturn bankruptcy order return to London HC

Topics :Delhi weatherDelhi winterRainfallIMD weather forecastweather warningweather forecast

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story