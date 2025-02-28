Delhi weather today

IMD's weather forecast

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy sky and light rain on Friday morning. The national capital continues to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 17 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 23 degree Celsius, with rains and thunderstorm predicted for the day ahead according to the IMD. Relative humidity stands at 37 per cent with a steady breeze blowing at 37 km/h.An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India, is expected to bring intense weather activity to the western Himalayan region. Due to the disturbance light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected in Punjab and Haryana.An easterly wave will bring widespread rain to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions. A new western disturbance is expected to further impact Northwest India from March 2 onwards.On Saturday, Delhi is expected to see cloudy sky and light rain, with a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius and a maximum of 27 degree Celsius.