Shinde orders Thane municipality to restore increments for MA Marathi staff

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Eknath Shindealso highlighted that every department was working towards 100-day targets | (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
In a major relief for Thane Municipal Corporation employees, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the increments, previously halted for those holding an MA degree in Marathi, will be reinstated.

Shinde directed the Thane Municipal Commissioner to resume the process, emphasising the government's commitment to employee welfare.

He also highlighted that every department was working towards 100-day targets, with efficiency improving by 50 per cent.

"Thane Municipal Corporation had decided to stop the increment of those employees who had an MA degree in Marathi. I have instructed the Commissioner of Thane Municipality to start working on it again. The increments which had been stopped will now be reinstated. Every department is working to achieve the targets for the first 100 days. The efficiency of every department has improved by 50 per cent," Shinde said.

Earlier on Thursday, Shinde praised the management in Mahakumbh by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. He also gave assurance on the Pune rape incident that the culprit would not be spared.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Mahakumbh was an amazing Kumbh. It happened after 144 years. More than 65 crore people visited Mahakumbh. The planning and management by UP CM Yogi Adityanath's government was good. I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family and took a dip in the Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati) on February 24.

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days were Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

