Foggy weather delays flights, trains in Delhi, Kolkata; cold wave persists

Delhi woke up to a light layer of fog today, with a slight rise in temperature expected, offering some relief from the chill. Weather conditions in the national capital are forecasted to remain unchanged over the next two to three days, with persistent foggy conditions. Delays in train and air services due to the fog continue to pose significant challenges for travellers.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 23 degrees Celsius, with "moderate" to "light fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi is experiencing an unusual weather pattern this January, with higher-than-usual temperatures accompanied by dense fog and poor air quality. This unseasonable warmth and reduced visibility have disrupted daily life, particularly affecting travel.The IMD has predicted foggy weather and a slight drop in temperatures in Delhi over the next three to four days. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, however, is gradually seeing relief from the cold. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday due to persistent foggy weather. Train services have also been affected, with several trains running late owing to the cold weather.Dense fog also disrupted operations at Kolkata Airport on Saturday, delaying at least 53 flights. This marked the third consecutive day of flight disruptions at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to fog.On Monday, January 27, the IMD issued a warning of dense fog in Delhi. The national capital is predicted to witness a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.