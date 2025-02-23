Delhi witnesses warm, misty morning as temperature rises above normal

IMD weather forecast

Delhi's AQI update

The air quality in Delhi has improved significantly over the last few days due to the light rainfall on Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was at 131, falling within the 'moderate' category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram also remained in the 'moderate' category at 129, whereas, in Ghaziabad, and Noida, it improved significantly and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 89 and 92, respectively.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

Delhi residents woke up to a warm Sunday with a misty morning. Daytime temperatures have risen three to six degrees Celsius above normal across most of north and central India. In Delhi, temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day. The relative humidity is 37 per cent, with a wind speed of 37 km/h.An active western disturbance over northern Pakistan has brought rain across Delhi and north India. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms were also expected in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.The IMD has further predicted snow, rainfall, and thunderstorms across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to receive significant rainfall between February 17 and 23.Night temperatures have recently risen by one to three degrees Celsius in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, and Gujarat, while they have dropped by one to three degrees Celsius in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience a misty morning, followed by clear skies and warm weather. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to bring relief from recent cold conditions