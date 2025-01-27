Delhi records warmest Republic Day in 8 years, but nights remain cold

Cold weather accompanied with shallow fog returned to Delhi with the temperature dropping to 8 degrees Celsius in the morning today (January 27). The air quality also deteriorated to 'poor' category after being 'moderate' for two days. The air quality index of New Delhi was 247 at 8 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control board (CPCB). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts Delhi-NCR weather to remain chilly in the morning and evening and temperature will be milder in the daytime this week. The minimum temperature will range between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be shallow to moderate fog in the mornings. No significant weather warnings have been issued.

Warmest Republic Day in eight years

The cold seemed to be fading as January 26 was recorded as the warmest in eight years. The maximum temperature recorded was 23.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than the average. However, IMD observed a fall in minimum temperature of up to 1 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Weather forecast

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are currently in the range of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and 7 to 8 degrees Celsius respectively, indicating transformation in weather. However, mornings and nights remain cold. Daytime temperature is reaching 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

For January 27, IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with maximum and minimum temperature of 23 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively. Fog may remain during morning hours.