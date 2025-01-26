Republic Day parade: Indonesia's contingent, tri-services tableau shine

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, showcasing both its military prowess and its diverse cultural heritage. Elite marching contingents, including a 352-member marching and band unit from Indonesia, participated in the parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

This year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest. The parade featured 16 tableaux from states and Union Territories, highlighting traditional crafts such as wooden toys, as well as festivals like the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Subianto’s attendance also marked the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, attending India’s first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 as chief guest. On Saturday, Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks and signed half a dozen agreements.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, the two countries emphasised the need for the “full and effective” implementation of the Declaration of the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea. They also called for the “early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea,” in line with international laws.

Subianto, who arrived in India on Thursday for a four-day visit, was accompanied by the Indonesian marching and band contingent, which marked its first-ever participation in a national-day parade abroad.

Also featured for the first time at the parade was a tri-services tableau, symbolising the spirit of “jointness” among India’s armed forces. The tableau depicted a coordinated operation in land, air, and water, using indigenous assets such as the Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and advanced light helicopter. Its theme was “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat (strong and secure India)”.

The parade began with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute, shortly after arriving at Kartavya Path alongside Subianto in a traditional buggy, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards. The prime minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, top military officials, foreign diplomats, and senior government officials were among the spectators.

India also showcased several cutting-edge defence platforms, including BrahMos, Pinaka, and Akash systems. The Army’s battle surveillance system “Sanjay” and the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) surface-to-surface tactical missile “Pralay” were featured in the parade for the first time. The T-90 “Bhishma” tanks, Sarath infantry vehicles, the short-span bridging system (10m), the Nag missile system, and the Agnibaan multi-barrel rocket-launcher system were also prominently displayed.

The Navy’s tableau highlighted India’s self-reliance with its “Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)” naval capabilities, showcasing newly-commissioned indigenous frontline combatants, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer. This illustrated India’s progress in indigenous warship design and construction.

More than 5,000 folk and tribal artists performed 45 dance forms from across India, paying tribute to the tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The theme of “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (Golden India: Heritage and Development)” symbolised the confluence of virasat (legacy) and vikas (development), marking 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in tribute to the country’s martyrs. For the occasion, he chose a red and yellow striped “safa paired with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

Regional highlights

In Patna, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan announced that the state would provide 1.2 million government jobs and create 3.4 million youth employment opportunities by the end of the year. Khan also said that Bihar had already provided 900,000 government jobs and created 2.4 million employment opportunities. These announcements come as the state prepares for Assembly elections later this year, with employment being a key issue.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood. Meanwhile, in Punjab, hundreds of farmers held tractor parades in multiple locations under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices. Black flags were visible on some tractors as part of their protest.

In Assam, panic spread in Guwahati’s Beharbari area following a loud sound near the Brahmaputra vegetable market. Local residents claimed a similar sound had been heard in Rehabari. However, the police dismissed the reports as rumours. Later in the day, the banned ULFA (I) sent an email to the press claiming responsibility for “blasts” at two locations in Guwahati. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

In Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, in his Republic Day address, highlighted agreements signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which have secured investments worth over Rs 1.78 trillion. These efforts are expected to generate 49,500 jobs.