Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani visit Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh

Industrialist Anil Ambani, along with his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, visited Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh.

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13th with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days.

Earlier on Sunday, during the ongoing spiritual expanse of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

Anil Ambani and his wife also visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, holds significant importance for followers of Buddhism. According to the Bihar Tourism website, the temple is an ancient Buddhist structure in Bodh Gaya, marking the location where the Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

