Home / India News / Delimitation is a swinging sword aimed at South Indian states: MK Stalin

Delimitation is a swinging sword aimed at South Indian states: MK Stalin

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release that 'delimitation' is a swinging sword aimed at the heads of South Indian states

ANI Politics
The official statement further said that this act of betraying politically aware states like Tamil Nadu should be nipped in the bud

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release that 'delimitation' is a swinging sword aimed at the heads of South Indian states.

"This is a political manoeuvre, if seats in Parliament are increased on the basis of the population then this will reduce the political representation of South Indian states", read the press release by Tamil Nadu CMO.

The official statement further said that this act of betraying politically aware states like Tamil Nadu should be nipped in the bud.

"We welcome the Women Reservation Bill but at the same time we request Prime Minister Modi to give assurance that no harm would be done to South Indian people in the name of delimitation and PM Modi has to remove the fear of South India people regarding delimitation," said the press release.

The Women's Reservation Bill mentions that the bill will come into effect after the publication of the census and delimitation or redrawing of constituencies after the bill becomes law.

The delimitation has raised concerns among the South Indian states as they fear that a lower population in the states as compared to Northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may lead to their unequal representation in the Lok Sabha.

The term 'Delimitation' in India is mainly concerned with the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Article 81(2)(a) of the Indian Constitution mentions that the number of Lok Sabha seats in a state should be proportionate to the population of the state.

Also Read

TN CM Stalin to start podcast 'Speaking For India' to support 'INDIA' bloc

Appointment of ministers CM's sole prerogative, says DMK on Senthil Balaji

Unlike BJP govt at Centre, DMK will always be farmers' friend: TN CM Stalin

Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

Udhayanidhi spoke about 'inhuman principles', unfair to target him: Stalin

Passenger tries to open emergency exit door onboard Delhi-Chennai flight

Removal of secular, socialist from Constitution shows BJP's biased mindset

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

SC to hear pleas on validity of extending reservation to SC/ST on Nov 21

Women's reservation Bill is about removing bias, injustice: DMK's Kanimozhi

Topics :south indiamk stalinTamil NaduTamil Nadu government

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story