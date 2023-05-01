Demand for MGNREGS saw marginal rise in April 2023, shows data

Around 24.1 million households have sought work under the flagship social security measure, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), in April 2023 - the first month of the current fiscal year - which was almost 6.8 per cent more than the same month of last year, provisional data from the scheme’s website showed. In fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the Centre has budgeted a sum of Rs 60,000 crore for the scheme, which is around 33 per cent less than the Revised Estimates of FY23. In the past, the central government has been adequately funding the scheme if there is any shortfall in funds is discovered during the year. MGNREGS is a demand-driven scheme and fund allocation depends on work demand.