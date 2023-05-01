Home / India News / 65 out of 71 identified Andhra expats return to India from war-hit Sudan

65 out of 71 identified Andhra expats return to India from war-hit Sudan

APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati said that evacuees arriving in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Cochin airports were being safely repatriated to their hometowns at the state government's expense

Amaravati
65 out of 71 identified Andhra expats return to India from war-hit Sudan

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 65 Andhra Pradesh expatriates out of the 71 identified thus far have returned to India safely from strife-torn Sudan, the state-government body Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) said on Monday.

Out of the six remaining expats, one has reached Port of Sudan and another has reached Jeddah in Saudi Arabia while four more are expected to reach the Sub-Saharan country's port city shortly, APNRTS chief executive P Hemalatha Rani said, adding that they would then be ferried back to India with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one evacuee has been quarantined in Delhi and four more in Cochin as they did not produce yellow fever vaccination certificates, Rani said in a press release shared on Monday.

APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati said that evacuees arriving in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Cochin airports were being safely repatriated to their hometowns at the state government's expense.

He said AP Bhavan officials in Delhi as well as APNRTS had arranged for local transport to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati via air and road, while district officials were assisting the returnees with transportation to reach their hometowns further away.

Family members of any distressed expatriates can reach out to APNRTS 24/7 helpline numbers 0863-2340678 and 85000 27678 (WhatsApp) or email helpline@apnrts.com for immediate repatriation support, said Medapati.

Also Read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

Remittances sent by Pakistani expats reach $2.5 bn in March: central bank

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan

Delhi government announces extension of free sewer connection scheme

FSSAI notifies residue cap for five pesticides in tea plantation

Andhra CM Reddy, UAE envoy explore investment opportunities in state

Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over plight of shelter home inmates

Topics :SudanExpats

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story