Home / India News / Internet search for CA, Income Tax consultants increasing: Report

Internet search for CA, Income Tax consultants increasing: Report

Queries up 47% in Q1 of FY23 as people seek expert advice in filing returns, managing invesments

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
Internet search for CA, Income Tax consultants increasing: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Justdial, an internet search engine for hyperlocal trade, has reported a surge in demand for chartered accountants and Income Tax consultants in FY23.

The company’s report said the first quarter of FY23 saw a 47 per cent growth in demand, compared to the same quarter of FY22. Non-metro cities like Indore (72 per cent), Chandigarh (71 per cent) and Lucknow (59 per cent) witnessed the highest demand growth for these finance and tax professionals in the first quarter of FY23.

According to the report, the demand is driven by economic activities resuming in the country after Covid-19 and the January-to-June period to file tax returns. People still need expert guidance while filing their returns, as the government simplifies the process and gives the option of two tax regimes and intricate details of the taxation laws.

The report said searches grew from Q3 FY23 to Q4 FY23, especially in non-metro cities like Karnal (36 per cent), Mangalore (22 per cent) and Surat (15 per cent). Among Tier-I cities, Chennai witnessed a 12 per cent growth and Ahmedabad’s searches increased 10 per cent. Search growth is expected to continue until June-July FY24.

“The increased demand for chartered accountants and Income Tax consultants reflects the resurgence in economic activity as well as the need for expert guidance to navigate the constantly evolving financial system. We expect the demand to grow in the upcoming year as well.” said Shwetank Dixit, vice president at Justdial.

Covid-19 has resulted in many professionals switching to freelance work or starting their own businesses, strengthening demand for their expertise. Businesses and individuals need expert guidance to avoid penalties as the government focuses on preventing tax evasion, said the report.

Topics :Tax professionalschartered accountantsJustDial

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Also Read

Huge impact of CAs on businesses can save the world: Julia Penny of ICAEW

Alstom wins Rs 798 cr deal to manufacture 78 metro cars for Chennai Metro

20 yrs of Delhi Metro: How it transformed the city's landscape

Retailers, mall developers eye growth beyond metro cities, says report

Professionals serving affluent clients must buy bigger indemnity covers

Sport sponsorship rise to Rs 5,900 cr, cricket corners 85% of money: Report

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

J&K announces Rs 560 cr project to create a robust market ecosystem

Karnataka at top in delivery of justice among 18 large states: IJR

Unable to understand basis for assumption on logistic cost: EAC-PM official

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story