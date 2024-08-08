Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dengue cases rising in West Bengal, govt says situation under control

Since January, at least 2,640 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state

Dengue, vector-borne disease
Between July 24 and 31, West Bengal reported around 500 dengue cases. Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
The number of dengue cases in West Bengal is rising, as around 500 people, mostly in rural areas, were down with the mosquito-borne viral disease in the last week of July, a health department official said on Thursday.

The official, however, said that the situation is under control.

Since January, at least 2,640 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state, with North 24 Parganas district topping the chart with 363 cases.

Between July 24 and 31, West Bengal reported around 500 dengue cases, with 68 from Murshidabad district and 50 from North 24 Parganas.

"There has been a rise in dengue cases since the last week of July. This is mainly due to the monsoon. We see such a spike in dengue cases almost every year at this time. There is nothing to worry about. The situation is under control," the official told PTI.

During the final week in July, Malda district reported 53 dengue cases, followed by Hooghly (50), Purba Bardhaman (44) and South 24 Parganas (32). Eighteen cases were recorded in Kolkata and its adjoining areas during that period.

"Like every year, the highest number of dengue cases was reported from North 24 Parganas district since January. It is 363 this year," the official said.

Malda district came second with 358 cases, followed by Murshidabad (325), Hooghly (250) and Kolkata (210). Altogether 180 dengue cases were reported from South 24 Parganas district and 150 from Purba Bardhaman.

"We started our dengue awareness programmes early this year. Still, there is a surge in cases in some pockets due to the casual approach of the people," the health department official said.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease prevalent mostly in tropical and subtropical areas. Its symptoms include high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, along with characteristic skin itching and rash.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

