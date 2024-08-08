Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80
LIVE news: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

BS Web Team New Delhi
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:59 AM IST
Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be sent to Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny after it is introduced, with the government telling the Business Advisory Committee that it will take a call after assessing the sense of Lok Sabha.
The government said at the Committee's meeting that it will not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
There is a strong possibility that the government may agree to refer the Bill, which is being opposed by some Muslim organisations, to a parliamentary panel. Sources said some parties, which have been supportive of the government's agenda, have also expressed their reservation over the proposed legislation.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the meeting of the Committee, which includes members from major parties and where the government discusses its proposed agenda, that the government will take a call whether or not to send the bill for parliamentary scrutiny on Thursday, the sources said.
Congress MP Gourav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhya were among the opposition members who made the demand to send the Bill to Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny after it is introduced.
Incidentally, the department-related standing committees of Lok Sabha are yet to be constituted. The House may form a separate panel in the absence of the standing committee to scrutinise the Bill in case the government decides on such a course of action.
The Bill which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

11:59 AM

Parliament LIVE news update: Opposition stages walkout in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties staged a  walkout in the Upper House after the Rajya Sabha Chairman did not allow them to raise the issue of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics.

11:56 AM

News update: Supreme Court to hear tomorrow petition to postpone NEET-PG 2024 exam

11:48 AM

News update: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

11:29 AM

Bangladesh crisis: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt to be sworn in today

Bangladesh is set to welcome a new interim government under the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday. This transition follows weeks of intense student protests that led to the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Read here for more details.

11:27 AM

Amid tight security, Indo-Bangla trade resumes from Petrapole land port

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole land port in West Bengal, resumed Thursday morning amid tight security, officials said. The two South Asian neighbours' trade came to a halt on August 5 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and it partially resumed on Wednesday through several land ports in West Bengal, except Petrapole.

11:26 AM

Cong, allies oppose Waqf Amendment bill, seek review by standing committee

Congress Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Thursday submitted a notice to oppose the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Mr Hibi Eden also gave notice to oppose the bill. The Samajwadi Party will also oppose the Waqf Bill in Parliament.

11:23 AM

Retiring judges must take time before joining politics: CJI DY Chandrachud

There must be a ‘cooling-off’ period for retired High Court and Supreme Court judges before they join politics, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Wednesday.  Click here for more details.

11:15 AM

Delhi police put up posters of terrorists ahead of I-Day to raise awareness

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Delhi Police has heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists.

11:12 AM

Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents

After police officers shot and killed a fleeing teenager, residents of his southwest Baltimore neighborhood are outraged at what they consider the latest case of excessive force targeting a young Black man. Authorities have released few details about the Monday night shooting, which follows two others that unfolded under similar circumstances last year in Baltimore.

11:05 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM visits HAL in Bengaluru

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here. The chief minister is on a two-day visit to the city to participate in the third interactive investment session. Sharing his experience on social media platform 'X' after the visit to HAL on Wednesday, he said it was nice to come to Bengaluru.

10:56 AM

President Murmu pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wellington

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Wellington railway station to honour his legacy. Murmu arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday on the second leg of her three-nation tour.

9:27 AM

Centre to introduce Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

The NDA government is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is listed for introduction by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

