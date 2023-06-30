Home / India News / Detained in flats, not allowed to leave ahead of PM visit: AISA activists

Detained in flats, not allowed to leave ahead of PM visit: AISA activists

Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus, AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CPI-ML's student wing AISA on Friday alleged that their activists were "detained" inside their flats and were not allowed to leave while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the varsity.

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

"Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus," AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

"We haven't been shown any warrant or order and we don't know how long they will be here," he said.

Abhigyan also shared two photos of the people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

Modi is on a visit to the Delhi University to preside over the varsity's centenary celebrations. Earlier in the day, he travelled in the Delhi Metro to go to the north campus.

Also Read

Congress-affiliated DU teachers to boycott PM Modi's June 30 visit

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Shatters democratic norms: Cong on Rahul's convoy being stopped in Manipur

In US, PM Modi meets experts from health sector, academia, tech, economy

President should remove TN Governor RN Ravi: Cong leader Manish Tewari

PM Modi travels by metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebration

NHAI plans tunnel at Laxmi Dungri in Odisha's Sambalpur, receives Rs 37 cr

India criticises delay in negotiations over UN Security Council reforms

TN working on improving EV charging infrastructure: Minister TRB Rajaa

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi Universityactivist crackdown

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story