Home / India News / PM Modi travels by metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebration

PM Modi travels by metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebration

The PM is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University

ANI General News
PM Modi travels by metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebration

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University.

PM Modi could be seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

The PM is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

Taking to Twitter earlier, PM Modi wrote "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.

During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

Also Read

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro post-9 pm on New Year's eve, says DMRC

Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today

Service delays on Delhi Metro's magenta line for 2 hrs due to signal issues

NHAI plans tunnel at Laxmi Dungri in Odisha's Sambalpur, receives Rs 37 cr

India criticises delay in negotiations over UN Security Council reforms

TN working on improving EV charging infrastructure: Minister TRB Rajaa

Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM Modi's DU visit

Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets revenue, planning, finance after L-G nod

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi UniversityDelhi MetroDelhi

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story