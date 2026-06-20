Development becomes meaningful when benefits reach all: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asserted that development becomes meaningful when its benefits reach every village, every family and every citizen, while emphasising that preserving cultural identity is essential for the survival and progress of any society.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the President said that a community that safeguards its cultural uniqueness while embracing modernity remains genuinely prosperous and enriched.

"If a society forgets the distinctiveness of its culture, it loses its very existence," she said. The event was organised to mark two years of the BJP government in Odisha and 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Murmu highlighted the government's focus on improving human development indicators in tribal areas, remote regions and aspirational districts. She said substantial progress has been achieved in this direction and stressed that the welfare of tribal communities remains a key priority for both the Centre and the state government. The President expressed satisfaction that various initiatives are being implemented for the preservation and promotion of tribal languages, literature and cultural traditions. She lauded efforts undertaken by the Union government to uphold the pride and dignity of tribal communities, citing the celebration of the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

"Tribal museums are being established across the country and the contributions of tribal icons, who had long remained outside mainstream public consciousness, are now being brought to the forefront," she observed. Murmu said a new phase of welfare and empowerment for Odisha's tribal population has begun through the coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state government. She said several initiatives aimed at strengthening tribal livelihoods, including the provision of minimum support price for more than 90 minor forest produce items under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, microcredit support to tribal women associated with self-help groups and low-interest loans extended under tribal women empowerment programmes, are generating positive outcomes on the ground.

Emphasising inclusive growth, the President said social infrastructure in tribal-dominated rural areas is being strengthened and every possible effort is being made to achieve the goal of Antyodaya through the holistic development of tribal regions. She said the upliftment of the tribal community remains central to the broader vision of equitable development. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the soil of Mayurbhanj, Murmu said his visit to Rairangpur despite a demanding schedule reflected his affection and respect for Odisha. She remarked that the visit to her village had brought immense joy to the people of the region, particularly members of tribal communities.

The President also praised Modi's leadership, stating that he has taken several significant decisions in the national interest since assuming office. Referring to his recent milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, she congratulated him on the historic achievement. Murmu expressed confidence that his vision and leadership would continue to guide the country towards achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. She described India's growing international profile and said the country's stature on the global stage has risen under Modi's leadership. "India's capabilities were widely recognised during the Covid-19 pandemic. At a time when many parts of the world were facing instability and conflict, India has consistently advocated dialogue, reconciliation and peace. Our nation has conveyed to the international community that enduring solutions to conflicts can only emerge through mutual understanding and negotiations rather than war," she said.

Congratulating the Odisha government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on completing two years in office, Murmu said the state has gained considerable momentum in industrial development during this period. While ports are undergoing rapid expansion, significant efforts are being made with active support from the Centre to strengthen rail, road and inland waterway infrastructure. She also commended the government's focus on women's empowerment and inclusive development. During the programme, the President and the Prime Minister jointly inaugurated 12 projects and laid foundation stones for 60 others spanning sectors such as energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water supply, healthcare, education, tourism and irrigation. The projects, collectively worth about Rs 47,600 crore, are expected to improve connectivity and provide a major boost to economic growth in the region.