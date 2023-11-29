Development of Thanjavur airport put on fast track; AAI to invest Rs 200 cr

The development of Thanjavur airport has been put on the fast track with Airports Authority of India (AAI) set to invest around Rs 200 crore in building the airport, which may take at least a year to become operational.

According to sources, it was only after the intervention of state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and his meeting with the defence secretary and secretary of civil aviation, that the project was put on fast track. The industries minister recently visited the site of the proposed airport and directed state government officials to speed up the work.

The work on a connecting road between the proposed terminal and the existing Air Force Station is underway.

Thanjavur airport is an Air Force Station owned and operated by the IAF. It has two runways. Total land with the IAF is 56.16 acres. AAI has 26.5 acres of land at Thanjavur Airport and it has proposed to develop the airport as a civil enclave. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the AAI and the Indian Air Force on December 1, 2022 for mutual exchange of land at Thanjavur airport. IAF has handed over the land to AAI.

It is proposed that a new domestic passenger terminal building with all required facilities will be constructed by AAI to provide passenger air connectivity for enabling flight operations. AAI requested the state government to help construct a four lane approach road. The government of Tamil Nadu is facilitating this request under the supervision of the industries minister.

Under the Udan scheme, Salem, Vellore, Neyveli and Ramnad are the other key airstrips which are to be developed in Tamil Nadu.