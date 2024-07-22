Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / DGCA sets up internal working groups to develop regulatory norms for eVTOLs

DGCA sets up internal working groups to develop regulatory norms for eVTOLs

"No dedicated budgetary provisions" for eVTOLs have been allocated so far for indigenous research and startups.

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error
"No dedicated budgetary provisions" for eVTOLs have been allocated so far for indigenous research and startups (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up internal working groups for studying various aspects related to operating electric air taxis and develop appropriate regulations, the government said on Monday.

With respect to electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) capable aircraft for carrying passengers, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has established the Advanced Air Mobility Study Group in light of rapid technological advances of new entrants and the potential impact on the aviation ecosystem.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In tandem with that, DGCA has also constituted internal working groups for studying various aspects related to operation of eVTOL to assess and develop appropriate regulations/ requirements suitable for India," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said these working groups will study relevant regulations published by other countries/ civil aviation authorities, seek inputs from the industry experts/ academia community and will develop appropriate criteria in their respective area for enabling eVTOL operation regulations in India.

"No dedicated budgetary provisions" for eVTOLs have been allocated so far for indigenous research and startups in the country, he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News updates: Microsoft says about 8.5 million of its devices affected by CrowdStrike-related outage

Navi Mumbai airport to be operational in March 2025: MoS Murlidhar Mohol

World's 10 best airports for 2024: Qatar's Hamad Int'l Airport ranks first

51 flights cancelled, 27 diverted at Mumbai airport; train services hit too

Did Air India divert a flight for Indian cricket team? DGCA seeks report

Topics :DGCAregulation makingGovt loosens norms for auditor rotationAviation

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story