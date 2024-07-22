Why is Goa's Sunburn festival facing increasing backlash from locals

As Sunburn Goa 2024 prepares for its comeback in December this year, controversy surrounds the popular electronic dance music (EDM) festival.

The event, slated to be held in South Goa from December 28 to December 30, is encountering increasing opposition from local residents, political leaders, and environmental advocates for many reasons.

Opposition by locals

The relocation of Sunburn from North Goa to South Goa has stirred a massive controversy. Critics, such as Congress leader Yuri Alemao, claim that the government prioritises tourism revenue over preserving South Goa's peace and quiet.

The protesters are opposing the Sunburn festival as they claim that the three-day event is attended solely by individuals involved in drug dealing and consumption.

Alemao said, “After converting North Goa into a drug and crime hub, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte are now setting their evil eye on South Goa."

Many protesters have expressed worries about possible environmental harm and an increase in crime and drug-related activities, similar to what happens in North Goa when such festivals take place. They also allege that the festival causes massive jams, creating severe inconvenience for the locals.

The resolutions were unanimously passed in gram Sabhas of many South Goa villages to oppose the Sunburn Goa 2024 festival. The villagers are up in arms against the organisers and complain that Sunburn is stigmatised by drugs, and there have been deaths due to overdose at the festival in the past. They say they will not allow drugs to penetrate villages.

Delay in official authorisation

Although the festival organisers have moved forward with ticket sales and marketing efforts, they are still awaiting official authorisation from the Goa government.

Tourism officials said that Sunburn promoters have yet to submit a formal proposal for review. This delay has increased frustration among local communities and opposition leaders, who are calling for greater transparency and strict adherence to regulatory standards before approving the event's relocation.

The protestors are raising issues over public safety, environmental sustainability, and the festival's impact on local infrastructure.

A Times of India report quoted a local Goa resident as saying, “They have already destroyed North, now they want to destroy South, better not to allow them to have such functions."

Residents have voiced concerns about possible disruptions and adverse social impacts associated with the festival, reflecting similar worries from past events in North Goa. They point out that the festival often renders the surrounding area "inhabitable" due to the disturbances caused by the party activities.

Sunburn Goa 2024 festival: Legal issues

Sunburn's history in Goa has been characterised by a series of legal and environmental challenges. Problems such as complaints about sound pollution registered in court and outstanding payments to local authorities highlight the festival's strained interactions with Goa's regulatory bodies and community members.

As preparations for the 2024 festival continue, there are still strong calls for stricter environmental regulations and thorough impact evaluations. In response, Sunburn has initiated the 'Leave No Trace' eco-campaign to raise environmental awareness.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the festival should be treated as a private event, stressing that organisers must obtain the necessary approvals before advancing with their plans.

