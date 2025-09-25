Diljit Dosanjh bags Best Actor nomination for Chamkila in 2025 Intl Emmys

Dosanjh will face off for the Best Actor award against David Mitchell for “Ludwig” (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for “Yo, adicto” (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia).

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated in the Best Actor category for the 2025 International Emmys for 'Chamkila'. Dosanjh plays the lead role of popular Punjabi poet-singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who shot to fame as well as notoriety for his flamboyant personality and sexually-loaded lyrics that rubbed many the wrong way. Chamkila and his second wife were assassinated in 1988, along with two other members of his musical troupe.The International Emmys made the nominations public on Thursday through their Instagram handle. The winners will be declared at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala, scheduled to be held in New York City on November 24. Chamkila, produced by Window Seat Films, aired on streaming platform Netflix last year, and is the only Indian entry for the prestigious awards this year.