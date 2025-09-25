PM Modi invites global investors to tap India's food processing sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investment in India's food processing sector, saying the country has the triple strength of diversity, demand and scale.
He also asked the industry to invest in innovations in biodegradable packaging and shift to environmentally friendly packaging materials.
Addressing the 4th edition of the World Food India here, Modi said India kept its doors open for investments and collaborations in the food processing sector.
"This is the right time to invest in India...We are open to investors engaged in the food (processing) chain. We are ready for collaboration. I urge everyone to invest in India as there are huge opportunities," he noted.
He told the gathering that India is the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, and a large number of the entities are working in the food and agriculture sectors.
The Prime Minister said India is continuously contributing to ensuring global food security.
The government is promoting the food processing sector. The processing capacity has increased 20 times in the last 10 years, and the export of food items has doubled, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app