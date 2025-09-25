PM Modi invites global investors to tap India's food processing sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investment in India's food processing sector, saying the country has the triple strength of diversity, demand and scale.

He also asked the industry to invest in innovations in biodegradable packaging and shift to environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Addressing the 4th edition of the World Food India here, Modi said India kept its doors open for investments and collaborations in the food processing sector.

"This is the right time to invest in India...We are open to investors engaged in the food (processing) chain. We are ready for collaboration. I urge everyone to invest in India as there are huge opportunities," he noted.