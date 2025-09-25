Home / India News / PM Modi invites global investors to tap India's food processing sector

PM Modi invites global investors to tap India's food processing sector

PM Modi also asked the industry to invest in innovations in biodegradable packaging and shift to environmentally friendly packaging materials


PM Modi told the gathering that India is the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, and a large number of the entities are working in the food and agriculture sectors. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investment in India's food processing sector, saying the country has the triple strength of diversity, demand and scale.

He also asked the industry to invest in innovations in biodegradable packaging and shift to environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Addressing the 4th edition of the World Food India here, Modi said India kept its doors open for investments and collaborations in the food processing sector.

"This is the right time to invest in India...We are open to investors engaged in the food (processing) chain. We are ready for collaboration. I urge everyone to invest in India as there are huge opportunities," he noted.

He told the gathering that India is the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, and a large number of the entities are working in the food and agriculture sectors.

The Prime Minister said India is continuously contributing to ensuring global food security.

The government is promoting the food processing sector. The processing capacity has increased 20 times in the last 10 years, and the export of food items has doubled, he added.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndiafood processingindustry

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

