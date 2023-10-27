Home / India News / Divided world can't resolve challenges: India at Inter-Parliamentary Union

Divided world can't resolve challenges: India at Inter-Parliamentary Union

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Dr Sasmit Patra was speaking at at the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly at Luanda, Angola

ANI Others
Rajya Sabha session (Representative)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Dr Sasmit Patra on Friday called for an inclusive approach by the world to tackle the big challenges faced by humanity and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to overcome global trust deficiency.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking at the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly at Luanda, Angola.

He said, "The youth of the world are not untouched by what is happening across the world. As spoken by Prime Minister of Bharat in his address at the P-20 forum as part of the G-20 in New Delhi a few days back. A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges faced by humanity. This is a time for growth and well-being of all. We have to overcome the global trust deficit and move forward on human-centric thinking."

In his address, the RS MP affirmed the G20 India summit theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future and also mentioned the African Union getting permanent membership of G20 after India's proposal.

He added, "We have to look at the world in the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future. In this spirit, Bharat proposed to make the African Union a permanent member of the G20 and we were glad that all G20 member countries accepted it. We were very happy to see the participation of the Pan Africa Parliament in the P20 forum in New Delhi a few days back."

Earlier, in his keynote address to the P20 Summit, which is being represented by G20 members and delegates from other leading international organisations, PM Modi said," I am told, Speaker Om Birla will take you to the new building of Parliament. India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Terrorists have taken the lives of thousands of our people. Nearly 20 years ago, the old Parliament building, which is near the old one, came under attack by terrorists. You will be shocked to know that Parliament was in session at the time of the attack."

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. It began in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians, dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue, and has since grown into a global organization with 180 Members and 14 Associate Members. The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers Parliaments and Parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

Topics :Narendra ModiRajya SabhaMember of ParliamentBJP

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

