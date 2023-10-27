Home / India News / When will humanity wake up: Priyanka Gandhi on cycle of bloodshed in Gaza

Slamming the cycle of violence in Gaza, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there is no international law that has not been violated there and asked when will humanity wake up

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Oct 27 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Slamming the cycle of violence in Gaza, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there is no international law that has not been violated there and asked when will humanity wake up.

According to media reports, the rising death toll in Gaza is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Thursday that more than 7,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that even after the killing of 7,000 people in Gaza, the cycle of bloodshed and violence has not stopped.

Out of these 7,000 people, 3,000 were innocent children, she noted.

"There is no international law that has not been trampled upon. There is no such limit which has not been crossed. There is no such rule which has not been flouted," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"When will humanity wake up? After losing how many lives. After sacrificing how many children. Does the consciousness of being human remain? Did it ever exist?" she said.

Over 1,400 people were killed in the unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7. Hamas has held more than 220 people hostage in Gaza.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes which has left a trail of death and destruction in Gaza.

Priyanka Gandhi Gaza protests Gaza firing Gaza Hamas Israel-Palestine

Oct 27 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

