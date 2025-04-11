DMK minister Ponmudi loses key post over joke linking religion with sex

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister and senior DMK leader K Ponmudi has been removed from his party post after a video surfaced showing him making a controversial joke linking Hindu religious symbols to sexual positions. The video, which quickly went viral, has sparked a political firestorm.

At a public event, Ponmudi began his remarks with a disclaimer: “Women, please don’t misunderstand,” and then narrated a story involving a man visiting a sex worker. In the story, the woman asks if the man is a Shaivite or a Vaishnavite—two major sects in Hinduism—clarifying by referring to the pattai (horizontal tilak) and naamam (vertical tilak) each wears. She then makes the comparison: Shaivite means “lying down,” Vaishnavite means “standing up.”

The remark led to widespread condemnation across political and social circles.

DMK leaders and opposition condemn the remarks

DMK MP Kanimozhi publicly criticised the comment. Posting on X, she wrote: “Minister Ponmudi’s recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable.”

Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also slammed Ponmudi and questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin’s inaction. “Will you ever have the guts to throw him out of his chair and position? Or do you and your party find sadistic pleasures in insulting women and Hinduism?” she asked, adding that women in his family should reflect on such statements.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also criticised Ponmudi’s remarks, calling them part of a broader trend of vulgarity being normalised in public discourse. “This is a joke. The joke is on us,” she said. “There has GOT to be some sort of a divinity or a Goddess or a God that will punish this.”

BJP calls out DMK, links remarks to broader pattern

The BJP escalated its attack on the DMK, accusing the party of repeatedly targeting Hinduism. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, “Whether it’s DMK, Congress, TMC, or RJD, members of the I.N.D.I. Alliance seem united not by ideology, but by a shared disdain for Hindu beliefs.”

Ponmudi removed from party post, replaced by Tiruchi Siva

Amid the backlash, the DMK moved quickly to contain the damage. Ponmudi was removed from his role as deputy general secretary of the party. He has been replaced by Tiruchi N Siva, a senior Rajya Sabha MP and veteran DMK leader.

Past remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin also under renewed scrutiny

This incident has reignited memories of a similar controversy last year involving Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin. In September 2023, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, and Covid-19.

He said, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting it is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken.”

He further stated, “Like diseases such as Covid-19, dengue, and malaria spread through mosquitoes, Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils.”

Despite backlash and legal threats, Udhayanidhi maintained his stance: “We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanatan Dharma from the Dravidian land will not diminish even a bit,” he posted on X.