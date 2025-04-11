Home / India News / Mumbai to host WAVES from May 1 to 4, to become permanent venue: Fadnavis

Mumbai to host WAVES from May 1 to 4, to become permanent venue: Fadnavis

The chief minister said Mumbai will be the permanent venue for the yearly summit, which will boost the creative economy

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will take place in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

The chief minister said Mumbai will be the permanent venue for the yearly summit, which will boost the "creative economy", the fastest-growing in terms of wealth and job creation. He said 5,000 delegates from 100 countries are expected to attend the summit.

Fadnavis said the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) will come up on land in Film City, and the Centre and state government have inked a memorandum of understanding for this project.

He said that a 240-acre plot belonging to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in Malad can be used for film production and post-production activities, he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said WAVES will focus on nurturing creative talent through 31 Create in India challenges, which have already shortlisted over 400 creators across fields such as gaming, music, comics, animation, visual effects and broadcasting.

The goal is to help these creators transform their ideas into market-ready products while protecting their intellectual property rights.

More than 725 creators are expected to be showcased at the summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kashi emerging as new health capital with better care access: PM Modi

₹1.73 trn in rail projects sanctioned for Maharashtra: Ashwini Vaishnaw

'Think of people's rights too': SC slams ED over bid to move NAN scam case

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi

Padma awards 2026: Nominations, recommendations open; deadline July 31

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMumbaiMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story