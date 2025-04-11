LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday, where he will address a public gathering and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore. According to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, among the projects to be inaugurated are schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new Anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college. PM Modi will also inaugurate a transit hostel at the Police Lines and police barracks in Ramnagar and four rural roads, he said.
The lab of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Missionary Hospital, where arrested fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav, alias Narendra John Camm, performed procedures on patients, seven of whom died, has been sealed, an official has said. It was sealed by a team of five government doctors, he said. The cath lab was sealed on the guidelines of the district administration since all the cases are related to it and it contains all the evidence, Dr Vikrant Chauhan, a member of the team, said. The US has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based Indian national and two India-based entities operating as part of Iran's shadow fleet and involved in shipping Iranian oil. Jugwinder Singh Brar owns multiple shipping companies that boast a fleet of nearly 30 vessels, many of which operate as part of Iran's shadow fleet, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday. In addition to his UAE-based businesses, Brar owns or controls India-based shipping company Global Tankers Private Limited and petrochemical sales company B and P Solutions Private Limited.
9:39 AM
India to provide $990,000 funding support to Sierra Leone for project for differently abled persons
India will provide a funding support of close to a million dollars to Sierra Leone from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund for a project for differently abled persons in the West African country. In response to a request by the Government of Sierra Leone, India will provide the 990,000 dollar funding support for the project ‘Enabling Economic Independence For Specially Abled Persons In Sierra Leone (Persons With Disabilities)'.
9:38 AM
Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan dies at 75
Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan died at a private hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 75. Rajasekharan, who was also a member of the political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), was battling cancer for some time.
9:33 AM
US sanctions Indian national, 2 India-based entities for transporting Iranian petroleum
The US has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based Indian national and two India-based entities operating as part of Iran's “shadow fleet” and involved in shipping Iranian oil. Jugwinder Singh Brar owns multiple shipping companies that boast a fleet of nearly 30 vessels, many of which operate as part of Iran's “shadow fleet”, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.
9:27 AM
Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with its first showroom, service centre in Riyadh
Tesla has officially launched in Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter in the company's global expansion after Elon Musk's troubled relationship with the kingdom — but the Middle East country's extreme heat could pose a challenge for its electric vehicle performance and battery efficiency. Musk and Saudi Arabia have had a complicated history. Back in 2018, the Tesla CEO claimed he had secured funding from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to take the company private.
9:26 AM
JP Nadda to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha
Union Health Minister JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha on Friday during which he will launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. Nadda is scheduled to arrive in state capital Bhubaneswar around 1 pm, after which he will head to Cuttack to attend an event alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, where the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana and the state's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) will be officially launched, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.
9:07 AM
NYC sightseeing helicopter plunges into river, killing 6, including family of Spanish tourists
A New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair Thursday and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River, killing the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists in the latest US aviation disaster, officials said. The victims included Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and three children, in addition to the pilot.