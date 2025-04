LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi today

The lab of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Missionary Hospital, where arrested fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav, alias Narendra John Camm , performed procedures on patients, seven of whom died, has been sealed, an official has said. It was sealed by a team of five government doctors, he said. The cath lab was sealed on the guidelines of the district administration since all the cases are related to it and it contains all the evidence, Dr Vikrant Chauhan, a member of the team, said.The US has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based Indian national and two India-based entities operating as part of Iran's shadow fleet and involved in shipping Iranian oil. Jugwinder Singh Brar owns multiple shipping companies that boast a fleet of nearly 30 vessels, many of which operate as part of Iran's shadow fleet, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday. In addition to his UAE-based businesses, Brar owns or controls India-based shipping company Global Tankers Private Limited and petrochemical sales company B and P Solutions Private Limited.