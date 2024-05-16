'Don't politicise Maliwal row': AAP counters BJP-Modi on Prajwal Revanna





ALSO READ: AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Swati Maliwal after misbehavior incident The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to politicise the assault case linked to its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal while demanding answers on a series of controversies over alleged women violence under the Narendra Modi government.

During an early press conference, a question was asked on Maliwal's assault case, to which AAP MP Sanjay Singh replied, "The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women, but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) chief was beaten up by the police...the PM remained silent on these issues."

Singh further asserted that the AAP is like a "family," and the party has issued a statement on the issue. "The BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue…," he added.

Swati Maliwal alleges assault

On Monday, the former DCW chief made a call to the Delhi police, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, misbehaved with her at the Delhi CM's residence. The news was confirmed by the Delhi police, which said that no official complaint was filed in the matter.

To be clear, Maliwal has not given any public statement on the incident, however, the party confirmed the matter on Tuesday and promised action.

The BJP has been cornering Kejriwal on the issue, alleging inaction and raising broader questions on the safety of women under the AAP government in Delhi.



Following AAP press conference, the saffron party slammed Kejriwal for "protecting" the accused. "...today Arvind Kejriwal has no regrets that a woman MP of his party was beaten up and misbehaved with. The accused is roaming around under the protection of Arvind Kejriwal and he was also seen in the headquarters of Samajwadi Party...," BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

What is the Manipur controversy?

Singh's attack on Modi included the three burning issues related to alleged incidents of violence against women, for which the ruling dispensation is facing heat from the Opposition. The Manipur row involves alleged months of "inaction" by the BJP government in the ethnic-violence hit state, where two women belonging to the Kuki tribe were paraded naked by rival Meteis during the conflict.

A video of the incident went viral on social media over two months after it took place on May 4, sparking massive public outrage.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revnna videotape row

Hassan MP Revanna is at the centre of a massive videotape controversy amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Ravanna, who is a Janata Dal (Secular) Lok Sabha candidate, is facing charges of sexually abusing women. JD(S) is contesting the polls in partnership with the BJP in Karnataka. After thousands of objectionable video clips were leaked on April 22, Revanna fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. The Hassan MP is the grandson of former PM H D Deve Gowda.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh linked controversy

The BJP has also been accused by the Opposition of shielding its MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of multiple sexual abuse incidents by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat. The wrestlers had organised months-long agitation against the BJP lawmaker, triggering a massive controversy on the issue.

While Brij Bhushan was denied a Lok Sabha re-nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat, the party has fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, in the wake of the controversy.