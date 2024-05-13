Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Kejriwal's aide: What we know so far

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged misconduct by a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's personal staff, Delhi Police officials said. Maliwal also visited Delhi's Civil Lines police station. However, the police said that no formal complaint has been received till now.





ALSO READ: Swati Maliwal slams Saxena over termination of DCW staff, LG hits back Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Maliwal also reportedly made PCR calls following the alleged verbal altercation, with two calls made around 10 am. Subsequently, a team from the Civil Lines police station arrived at the chief minister's residence.

According to some media reports, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's personal assistant, Vaibhav Kumar, assaulted her at the Delhi CM's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

What Delhi police said on Maliwal's complaint

On the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Manoj Meena, said that the PCR received a call at 9:34 am on Monday from a lady who alleged an assault at the CM's residence. "After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left, stating she will give a complaint later," he added.

While no official reaction has come from Maliwal or the AAP, the matter has turned into a political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding accountability from Kejriwal.

BJP mounts attack on Kejriwal

"If it is true that after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his OSD has beaten up and misbehaved with one of their party MP Swati Maliwal in the presence of Delhi CM, then BJP strongly condemns this. It is shameful and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer that if their party MP is not safe in his presence then how will he protect the women of Delhi?...," New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj said.

Maliwal, who previously served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), became a Rajya Sabha member earlier this year after being nominated by the AAP.

Notably, the incident took place three days after the Supreme Court granted Delhi CM Kejriwal interim bail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy 'scam' on Friday. Kejriwal, who is out on bail to conduct Lok Sabha election campaigns until June 1, is expected to face heat from the BJP over the incident in the days to come.