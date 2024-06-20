Share of minority applicants and beneficiaries in PM SVANidhi fell: RTI

The share of applicants from minority communities and recipients of benefits has shrunk under a government scheme for providing loans to street vendors.

The decline comes even as application approvals under the scheme hit a high in 2023-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Minorities include the Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. The government launched the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in June 2020 to provide collateral-free loans to eligible urban street vendors during the pandemic and has disbursed over Rs 10,000 crore.

There were about 2.9 million beneficiaries under the scheme in 2023-24 (FY24), according to the data the government provided in response to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act filed by Business Standard.







Vendors from the minority community constituted just 3.5 per cent (or about 100,000) of them. In comparison, they accounted for over 10 per cent of the beneficiaries in FY21, the year the scheme started. The share of applications from the minorities has come down from 9.4 per cent in 2020-21 to 4.3 per cent in 2023-24. Those from the Other backward Classes (OBCs), though accounting for a majority of the number of beneficiaries, too have seen their share decline from 47 per cent in FY21 to 38.5 per cent in FY24.

A question on the “significant disparity in the number of loans granted to street vendors from minority communities” came up in Parliament in February 2024. The government said it was taking initiatives for increasing beneficiaries through periodic reviews and awareness programmes.







Arbind Singh, national coordinator, National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), said while the scheme was “well-conceived and well implemented” the dip in minority share “could be a problem of targeting of the scheme”.

“Members of the minority community form a sizable part of the street vending community,” he added.

Lekha Chakraborty, professor and chair at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said the scheme was “prima facie a good model of microcredit as it is not based on collateral assets and interest free to a threshold accessible limit”.





“If repayment is by borrowing from informal moneylenders, such as a Ponzi scheme, vendors will get into perpetual debt. This fear may be a reason for few takers,” she added.



The Bharatiya Janata Party promised expanding the scheme in its 2024 election manifesto.

The share of sanctioned applications as a proportion of eligible applications rose to 96.1 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 75.2 per cent in 2020-21.





The sanction rates were the highest for the OBC category applicants at 98 per cent, followed by 94 per cent for the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category and 93 per cent for the general category. The FY24 application approval rates for the minority-category applicants show an anomaly where there are more sanctioned applications than eligible ones. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs did not respond to an email requesting an explanation for this anomaly till the time of going to press.





