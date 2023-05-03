Home / India News / Drug abuse likely to explode among adolescents in next decade: Study

Drug abuse likely to explode among adolescents in next decade: Study

The government data showed that 14.8 million children and adolescents (10-17 years) used various psychoactive substances in 2018

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Drug abuse likely to explode among adolescents in next decade: Study

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
The problem of drug abuse is likely to explode in the next decade, particularly affecting children in the age groups of 10 to 17 years, as the societal construct undergoes a massive shift, a study released on Wednesday stated.
“Mental health issues, performance pressure, growing emptiness and

changing socio-economic conditions are having a toll on these very impressionable age groups the most, not just in urban India, but also in rural India, making them vulnerable to addictive distractions,” according to a preliminary finding by independent think tank Think Change Forum.
The government data showed that 14.8 million children and adolescents (10-17 years) used various psychoactive substances in 2018.

The study found that glamourisation of intoxication and addictive substances, marketing hype created by international e-cigarette companies and rising mental health issues are the three most important trends accelerating the adoption of substance use among adolescents and youth.
“The international tobacco industry is attempting to position e-cigarettes as a substitute for smoking,” it added. “Today, heroes and heroines in popular media glamourise intoxication.”

Exposing the false propaganda of the e-cigarette and vaping industry who are misleading the youth is the most important suggestion made by the study to de-accelerate the adoption of substance use in India.
Addressal strategies need a combination of a strong policy framework, stringent enforcement and education among parents and educators,” it added.

The study titled, ‘Ideas for an Addiction-Free India’ entails drawing learnings from the views of national experts from the fields of policy, psychology, social sciences, medical fraternity, among others.
Experts unanimously believe that it is crucial to continue further discussions and consultations to deeply analyse the emerging trends in drug abuse, the modus operandi of various stakeholders, role of law, enforcement, communication, technology and also enrol more experts and professionals to join the war to protect young, impressionable minds from falling prey to the monster called addiction.

Topics :drug abuse

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

