Dry spell, rising temperature may take a toll on premium Darjeeling tea



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued heat wave warnings for several parts of India, including West Bengal. The temperature in Darjeeling nowadays is 3-4 degrees Celsius higher than normal, said B K Laskar, senior advisory officer, Tea Research Association (TRA), Darjeeling Advisory Centre. “That has reduced atmospheric humidity which is the main culprit.” Darjeeling’s tea estates fear lower production of the premium first flush as the hill town faces a dry spell with temperatures higher than usual for this time of the year.



S Sannigrahi, senior principal scientist at TRA, said the rainfall in March and April in Darjeeling hills was uneven. “Though the same was sufficient to make up the deficit for the last five months for a number of gardens but some gardens are still with a deficit. The rainfall received late will not be able to make up the loss of the first flush crop totally. The first flush is likely to be deficient by at least 25 per cent compared with the last year because the weather condition in last year was exceptionally favourable for crop." “Rains are crucial for Darjeeling tea harvest. There were isolated rains on Monday but only enough to moist the surface soil. On Friday too there is a forecast for showers. Even if it happens, it’s unlikely to make up for the prolonged dry spell,” said Laskar.



A delicate balance of sunshine, rainfall, and elevation that shape the making of premium Darjeeling tea has run into the impact of climate change. The temperature was unusually low at the end of March and early April, said Ashok Lohia, chairman, Chamong group, the largest producer of Darjeeling tea, said. Summer’s first flush, or plucking, is Darjeeling’s most prized tea harvest. Along with the second flush, also premium, it makes up for about 35-40 per cent of the annual production in Darjeeling.



“Our crop in Darjeeling is down by 20-25 per cent in the month of April due to heat wave and no rains. Things are not good in Dooars (North Bengal) also,” said Atul Asthana, managing director and chief executive officer of Goodricke Group. “Last four or five days, the temperature has been rising which is good for production. But in the next 5 to 10 days, we need rain to cool it off. If it doesn’t happen, we may be faced with a second drought,” he said.



Assam is reporting a dry spell too but the situation is better than Darjeeling. “The dry weather will give rise to pest incidence, which again will impact the crop. So, it’s a double whammy right now,” Asthana said.