Home / India News / Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe

Mumbai/New Delhi
Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

The show cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator's safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told PTI on Sunday.

Besides, there was a delay in investigating the incident. Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices, the official said.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.

Earlier this month, DGCA directed Air India to deroster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations are complete.

On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be violation of norms.

Also Read

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

DGCA plans to hire 400 tech staff in 1-2 yrs; increase offices to 19: Chief

A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief

Air passengers to get compensation for involuntary downgrade of tickets

DGCA issues Type Certification for Kisan drone made by Garuda Aerospace

Delhi-bound C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers takes off from Jeddah

Macrotech Developers to invest Rs 4,500 cr in FY23 on real estate projects

Operation Kaveri: 229 Indians evacuated from Sudan, total 1,954 rescued

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' helped India to fight against COVID-19: MP Guv

Amid rising suicides, here are initiatives by IITs for mental health

Topics :India-Dubai flightsDGCA

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story