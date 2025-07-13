Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave retires from legal profession after 48 years

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Sunday announced he was quitting the legal profession after 48 years. Dave, who turned 70 in June this year, began his legal journey in 1978, enrolling at the Bar in Gujarat after completing his studies. His father, Justice Arvind Dave, was a judge in the Gujarat High Court. Dushyant Dave started his practice in Ahmedabad, dealing in a mix of civil and constitutional matters, before moving to Delhi in the mid 1980s. ALSO READ: India looks full of ambition, fearless from space: Shubhanshu Shukla After practicing in various courts of Delhi for nearly 18 years, Dave was designated as senior advocate in 1998 by the Supreme Court.

During his practice at the apex court in Delhi, Dave has appeared in several pivotal constitutional and public interest matters, alongside a prolific practice in arbitration. Dave also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association three times — 2014, 2019 and 2020. He has been vocal in his criticism of both the judiciary and the ruling dispensation. The senior advocate said he wants to use his time now to help the society and pursue his passions such as reading and travelling. He also expressed his desire to spend more time with his family. Bidding goodbye to his friends both in the Bar and the Bench, Dave said he was leaving the profession with a sense of pride.

"Clients have placed full faith in me at all levels in my career and I have tried to give the best to each of them, pro-bono or otherwise. Most of all, I have enjoyed this journey immensely and do believe I have contributed to some extent in the quest for justice for all those who needed it so badly," he said in a statement. Talking about his plans, Dave said he intended to work for the society at large in his own small way.