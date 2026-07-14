E20 petrol impact: What Gadkari said about mileage and engine safety

The debate around E20 petrol has intensified in recent weeks, with many motorists claiming that the fuel has reduced their vehicles' mileage and raised concerns about possible engine damage. In an exclusive interaction with ABP News, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari responded directly to the criticism, defending the government's ethanol-blending programme.

Gadkari said there is no evidence that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines. However, he noted that ethanol's lower energy content can affect mileage in some situations, particularly during highway driving.

Gadkari's remarks come days after the Centre clarified that E20 petrol may reduce fuel economy by 3-5 per cent in some vehicles while reiterating the broader objectives of the ethanol-blending programme.

Does E20 reduce vehicle mileage? According to Gadkari, the answer depends on where and how a vehicle is driven. He explained that ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol, which means it contains less energy per litre. As a result, fuel efficiency may decline, especially during highway driving. However, he claimed that in city traffic, where vehicles spend much of their time in lower gears, the mileage difference between petrol and E20 is minimal. What about engine damage? Engine safety has emerged as another major concern among motorists, but Gadkari rejected claims that E20 harms vehicles.

He challenged critics to provide verified evidence of engine damage caused solely by certified E20 fuel. If any customer experiences genuine issues, he said complaints should be taken to authorised dealers and shared with him directly. The minister added that the ethanol-blending policy was introduced only after years of testing by institutions such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP). Why did Gadkari mention authorised dealers? Addressing complaints about lower fuel efficiency, Gadkari said motorists should not rely on their own calculations to judge a vehicle's mileage. "You and I can't check the mileage. A car's mileage can only be checked using a company-authorised dealer's machine," he told ABP News.