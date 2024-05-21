EAM Jaishankar reaffirms Quad's commitment towards ensuring peace, security

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Monday that the Quad alliance is working towards realising its shared vision of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific and delivering in the field of clean energy, disaster relief and health security.

The EAM also mentioned that the next Quad summit would continue to build on their achievements.

"Whether it's delivering clean energy, STEM talent, disaster relief, health security or resilient communication infrastructure, the Quad is working towards realising its shared vision of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Quad partners would continue to build on their achievements at the next Summit," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US, Australia, India and Japan have made important strides to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. Blinken said that Quad has improved internet connectivity in the region, helped prevent cyber-attacks and invested in the next generation of STEM leaders.

In a post on X, Blinken stated, "Since the Quad Leaders Summit, the US, Australia, India, and Japan have made important strides to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Quad has improved internet connectivity in the region, helped prevent cyber attacks, and invested in the next generation of STEM leaders."

Earlier in 2023, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Hiroshima for the fifth convening of the Quad Leaders' Summit.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The positive and practical agenda of Quad is focused on delivering outcomes for the Indo-Pacific, in response to the region's priorities and most pressing challenges, including health security, climate change, infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, cyber security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, space, maritime security, countering disinformation, and counter-terrorism.

Earlier this month, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, emphasised that there are no plans to increase 'Quad' membership, adding that it is "very important" for the countries to frame their relations with China.

Addressing an interactive event "Diplomat Diaries", hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in the national capital, Green emphasised the need to have clarity on Quad membership.