National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: History, Importance, and Observance

In India, the National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 each year to commemorate the date when the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi , the sixth Prime Minister of India, was killed by a suicide bomber from the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) in Sriperumbudur, a village near Madras (now Chennai).

Gandhi was sworn in on October 31, 1984 as the Prime Minister of India when he was 40 years old, after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. He became the youngest PM of India.

The Anti-Terrorism Day in India was founded by the VP Singh government in the memory of Rajiv Gandhi and was intended to educate the people of India about the adverse impacts of terrorism and violence on society and the country.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: History

After Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984, Rajiv Gandhi became India's Prime Minister. His tenure lasted from 1984-89. Gandhi had sent Indian peacekeeping forces to Sri Lanka in 1987 to restore peace in the country, but the move was widely criticised both within the country and outside of it.

This also caused animosity toward the LTTE, which is believed to have led to his assassination in Sriperumbudur, about 30 miles from Madras in Tamil Nadu, during an election campaign.

Importance of National Anti-Terrorism Day

In addition to honouring Rajiv Gandhi, the day also aims to raise awareness of the negative effects of terrorism and violence on society. It urges individuals to choose and promote harmony alongside solidarity.

This day likewise communicates a message specific across the world that India is set to battle terrorism in the entirety of its forms. In the hope of a world free of terrorism and its devastating effects, the day also honours all victims of terrorism.

Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: Celebration and Events

On this day, different organisations and educational institutions across India lead debates, discussions, and seminars focused on the effect of terrorism. These events act as a wake up call on the significance of remaining united in efforts to destroy the menace of terrorism from society.

National Anti-Terrorism Day features the continuous battle against terrorism and the significance of keeping up with harmony and security in the country.